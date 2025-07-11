Why Chuck Schumer sees a Republican ‘majority at risk’

Republicans designed their party-line “big, beautiful bill” to deliver tax cuts now and benefit cuts later, a move that they hope shields them from midterm backlash.

Chuck Schumer has other plans.

The Democratic minority leader sees a path for his party to regain majorities in Congress — even the Senate — due to its unified opposition to President Donald Trump’s tax-and-spending bill, which is set to transform the US economy over the next few years.

“It has really put their majority at risk,” Schumer told Semafor of the Medicaid- and food stamp-cutting law in a Thursday interview at the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee headquarters.

“I want to show you this,” he added, handing over a chart. “This is a chart of the most unpopular acts of recent history.”

On the document, compiled by data journalist G. Elliott Morris, Republicans’ sprawling law ranks second, in between the GOP’s 2017 tax cuts and a failed attempt the same year to repeal Obamacare. It’s not just Schumer talking about the proposal’s popularity: Ahead of the midterms, Republicans acknowledge they have some work to do selling it.

Democrats see parallels to 2018 and 2006, when backlash to GOP legislation propelled them to midterm victories (although in 2018, the upside only happened in the House). They describe Trump’s tariff regime as a political storm front, on top of other effects of Trump’s megabill: Cancelled clean energy projects in purple and red states, increased health care premiums as soon as this fall from expiring subsidies, and future benefit cuts.

Schumer’s party struggled for months to effectively fight back against Trump as it worked through tactical and strategic divisions. But these days, the GOP’s success in passing its agenda is creating lockstep unity in the opposition party.

“We are going to make this the focus of the midterms, starting now,” Schumer said. “This is not one that we fight about. This is one where we’re all unified.”

Nick Puglia, a spokesman for the National Republican Senatorial Committee, said “Chuck Schumer should remember why his party does not control the current majority in the US Senate and won’t in 2027,” citing Democrats’ two party-line spending bills and Biden-era migration spikes.

Still, Republicans are taking the Democratic campaign seriously. They’re emphasizing the bill’s tax cuts for overtime and tipped workers and defending its work requirements for Medicaid.

“There’s a great offensive message that you can get out there and counter the Democrat attacks,” said Senate Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota, Schumer’s GOP rival.

“We’ve now got a finished product to get out there and sell. And the individual components of which are incredibly popular.”