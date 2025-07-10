The News
State Department employees are bracing for mass layoffs as soon as Friday after the Supreme Court cleared the way for the Trump administration to proceed with reorganization and downsizing.
The high court on Tuesday lifted a lower-court judge’s decision that had blocked the planned layoffs, which could number in the thousands. It’s a decision that the department has been anticipating, and multiple sources told Semafor they’re now preparing for “reduction in force” notices to begin going out this week, though the exact timeline remains uncertain.
The department prepared for its broader reorganization plan even as it waited for the Supreme Court to rule: Last month, the department requested resumes from civil service employees, and its Foreign Affairs Manual was recently updated to help with the reorganization.
The State Department declined to comment for this story.
Know More
Secretary of State Marco Rubio submitted the State Department’s reorganization proposal to Congress in May. That plan includes cutting around 15% of domestic staff, which could amount to 3,400 people in total, as well as closing multiple offices and consolidating others.
There were concerns that the department might proceed with layoffs even before the court ruling, as a spokeswoman for the American Foreign Service Association laid out last month to Semafor. But at the time, one person familiar with the discussions confirmed plans to wait for the ruling before proceeding with layoffs.
The high court’s ruling has been expected inside the administration for weeks now; multiple agencies are gearing up to proceed with further cutbacks once that decision came down.
However, the justices did not address specific agency plans in their decision this week, meaning that lower-court challenges to details of layoff plans are likely to proceed.
Notable
- Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations -Committee, is heading up a new bill aimed at forcing the State Department to notify Congress of upcoming layoffs before they occur, Semafor reported.
- The high court’s decision “may also usher in a new phase of more professionalized layoffs, as opposed to the rapid, error-filled slashing” that governed the early days of DOGE, according to the Washington Post.