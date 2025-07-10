State Department employees are bracing for mass layoffs as soon as Friday after the Supreme Court cleared the way for the Trump administration to proceed with reorganization and downsizing.

The high court on Tuesday lifted a lower-court judge’s decision that had blocked the planned layoffs, which could number in the thousands. It’s a decision that the department has been anticipating, and multiple sources told Semafor they’re now preparing for “reduction in force” notices to begin going out this week, though the exact timeline remains uncertain.

The department prepared for its broader reorganization plan even as it waited for the Supreme Court to rule: Last month, the department requested resumes from civil service employees, and its Foreign Affairs Manual was recently updated to help with the reorganization.

The State Department declined to comment for this story.