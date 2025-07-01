Democrats press for more notice on State layoffs

The top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee is leading a group introducing a new bill designed to force the State Department to notify Congress and employees of upcoming layoffs well before they happen.

The bill, led by Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., and shared first with Semafor, comes in response to imminent cuts expected to hit the State Department. If passed, the legislation would require any foreign affairs agency planning so-called reductions in force, or RIFs, that affect over 50 employees to submit explanations to both the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the House Foreign Affairs Committee 20 days before the cuts.

The bill also calls for giving impacted employees more notice, and would specifically require the State Department to notify the two committees at least 30 days before altering its Foreign Affairs Manual. (The department recently updated this manual in preparation for its massive reorganization effort.)