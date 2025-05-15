Democrats plot a midterm comeback fueled by Republicans’ Medicaid cuts

If Republicans stick to their current strategy for funding their tax cut bill, the midterm elections are heading toward a fight over something different altogether: health care.

The House GOP’s move to slash $715 billion in Medicaid and other health care spending is igniting familiar timber in the halls of Congress. Health care activists are protesting Republicans, Democrats are syncing up a unified message, and some in the GOP are pointedly questioning their leaders’ plans.

It’s a dynamic Jon Ossoff knows well. He ran for a House seat in the middle of the GOP’s Obamacare repeal attempts, and though he fell short in that race, he vastly overperformed. Today the Georgia Democrat is defending one of the most vulnerable Senate seats in the US.

“Deep cuts to Medicaid will be a political loser for any member who supports them. But even more worrying: It will hurt a lot of my constituents,” Ossoff told Semafor, citing an Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis that projected “tens of thousands of Georgians will lose coverage.”

One of Ossoff’s potential opponents next fall, Rep. Buddy Carter, serves on the House GOP’s Energy & Commerce Committee — which just advanced the massive Medicaid spending reductions. Other House Republicans may also jump in the race.

“Jon Ossoff and his liberal friends are all in on saving benefits for illegal aliens over Americans who need the help. I don’t care how many lies they tell, I’ll always stand on the side of hardworking Americans,” Carter told Semafor in response.

Republicans are beginning to write part of Democrats’ platform for the midterms, a potential gift to a party still trying to rebuild from President Donald Trump’s victory and public skepticism about their handling of former President Joe Biden’s mental acuity. Congress’s nonpartisan scorekeeper says 8.6 million Americans could lose health insurance coverage as a result of the legislation; another score pegged the number at 7.6 million.

Those are big numbers — and they are pointing Democrats toward a political strategy to retake at least one chamber of Congress. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer spent the April recess in six New York GOP congressional districts raising alarm at the cuts, a sign of how they may play in next year’s fights for House and Senate control.

“This is personal to people. This is not Washington bullshit. This is real,” Schumer told Semafor.



“From a political point of view, the best issues are the ones that generate from the people, not where the politician tells the person they should care about it.”

Democrats are simultaneously targeting Trump’s tariffs, but it’s not clear how long he will keep them in place. Trump’s ethical fouls, for much of the electorate, appear to be baked in.

Another reason that health care promises to resonate: While Democrats are criticizing the GOP tax cuts as overly focused on the wealthy, Republicans also stuffed their bill with other tax breaks on tips, overtime and for parents.

Schumer said the health care portion of the legislation is “absolutely” more politically salient than the tax cuts. Reversing Medicaid reductions “would be priority of business Number One” when Democrats are back in power, said Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune told Semafor that Democrats would argue Republicans want to deny people health coverage “no matter what” his party did on Medicaid. He said the bill’s changes “are designed not to impact beneficiaries,” adding that “there’s support for” work requirements and stopping health benefits for noncitizens.

Polls show voters dislike Medicaid cuts, but internal GOP polling shows support for work and proof of citizenship requirements. Republicans have for now backed off some of the bigger changes they were eyeing, like forcing states to pay a greater share for Medicaid expansion recipients.

But Rep. Ryan MacKenzie, R-Pa., who won one of the closest races in the country, told Semafor he relayed concerns over “changing benefit structures” to GOP leaders Thursday and is now awaiting a response.

He added that he’ll need “some more information” before signing off: “Hopefully we’ll see some changes.”