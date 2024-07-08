House Speaker Johnson predicts Trump will negotiate peace in Ukraine if elected

US House Speaker Mike Johnson predicts that if Donald Trump wins the presidency, he will negotiate the release of imprisoned journalist Evan Gershkovich and peace in Ukraine, while NATO allies gathering in Washington fear the return of the former president to the White House.

“President Trump has the strength to make a demand and have it follow through,” Johnson said of Gershkovich’s case, echoing Trump’s assertions. The Wall Street Journal reporter was accused of spying by Russia, a charge he and the news outlet have denied. “He had very frank conversations with people like Vladimir Putin during his first administration.”

During an interview ahead of the NATO Summit in Washington DC, Johnson lauded a new Trump era while casting doubt on President Joe Biden’s ability to lead, saying he is clearly in a “weakened state.”

AD

“I’m very optimistic that when President Trump becomes the commander in chief again, that he will be strong enough to be able to broker a peace [in Ukraine] and I think he is working under the same assumption,” said Johnson, who added NATO has nothing to fear from another Trump presidency.