“Move fast and break things” mentality might not work in fintech, top regulator says

The “rent-a-bank” model, which gave rise to a generation of fintech startups but is now at the center of a mess that has frozen hundreds of millions of dollars in customer deposits, needs closer scrutiny, the top US consumer-finance regulator told Semafor.

“There is a ‘move fast and break things’ mentality” in the fintech industry, said Rohit Chopra, director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a financial sector watchdog. “In some circumstances, that’s OK. In other circumstances … it’s just catastrophic.”

He was speaking at a Semafor event Wednesday in Washington about the recent collapse of Synapse, a financial middleman used by fintech apps to offer bank accounts to their users. Its bankruptcy in April broke a key link in the largely invisible chain that connects users of popular finance apps to their money, and left 100,000 people without access to some $265 million.

AD

The mess has exposed an obvious feature of fintech apps, but one that’s poorly understood by customers and not neatly covered by existing regulations: They aren’t banks. Instead, they essentially rent the charter of an existing bank and white-label accounts. They have attracted customers in recent years by offering juicy interest rates and gamified investment services.

Chopra said CFPB has “long had an issue with rent-a-bank” models. He declined to say whether the agency was investigating Synapse’s collapse, but called it an “obvious and serious lapse of judgment.”

A handful of small regional lenders market themselves aggressively to financial apps, including the one at the center of the Synapse meltdown: Arkansas-based Evolve Bank & Trust, whose bank accounts were offered through apps with names like Yieldstreet and Yotta. Customers engaged with the apps, Evolve held their money, and Synapse sat in the middle, keeping track of whose funds were where.

AD

When Synapse filed for bankruptcy this spring, it shut off a critical system that Evolve used, freezing some $265 million in total funds and leaving customers — most of whom have never heard of either company — in the wind. Courtroom finger-pointing has done little to clear up the situation. Synapse says Evolve owes end users $50 million in deposits, according to Fintech Business Weekly. Evolve questioned the accuracy of Synapse’s ledgers — essentially saying it lost track of tens of millions of dollars.

“It’s not enough for a bank to have in their contract a provision that says the partner is going to perform actions X, Y, and Z,” FDIC board member Jonathan McKernan told Semafor. “The bank has to actually monitor that the partner is performing steps X, Y, and Z…. And that doesn’t happen a lot, candidly.”