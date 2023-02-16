Georgia grand jury probing 2020 election interference says witnesses lied

The panel spent months hearing from 75 witnesses about efforts to overturn the 2020 election, including a call to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which Trump asked Georgia officials to “find 11,780 votes,” just enough to reverse his loss.

Prosecutors also looked into a plan that involved convening a slate of “fake” Republican electors who signed certificates declaring Trump had won Georgia’s 16 Electoral College votes.

The grand jury heard from state and party officials, as well as members of Trump's inner circle. Witnesses included Raffensperger, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Trump’s former attorney Rudy Giuliani, and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham.

AD

Trump himself was not called to testify. The report did not name which witnesses are suspected of lying under oath.

The portions of the report that discuss specific charging recommendations weren't released Thursday. Only the report’s introduction and conclusion were unveiled, along with the section about concerns that witnesses may have lied to them.

The grand jury also noted that they heard from poll workers and state officials, and found "by a unanimous vote that no widespread fraud took place in the Georgia 2020 presidential election that could result in overturning that election."