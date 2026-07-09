Trump’s Supreme Court mulligan ‘exceedingly unlikely,’ experts say

President Donald Trump is asking the Supreme Court to reconsider two recent defeats — requests the court grants, at most, “once in a blue moon,” according to one legal expert.

Trump announced on Wednesday that he would seek a rehearing “IMMEDIATELY” of the court’s birthright citizenship decision.

Separately, his lawyers have asked the justices to reconsider his appeal of the $5 million judgment awarded to writer E. Jean Carroll after they declined to hear the case last month. T

he Supreme Court allows losing parties to seek a rehearing, though it rarely grants such petitions.

“I’d be pretty shocked if either of these requests succeed, especially the birthright citizenship one,” Stephen Vladeck, a professor at Georgetown University Law Center, told Semafor, noting that the last time the Supreme Court granted a rehearing on an argued case was in 1965.