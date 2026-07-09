Blue Origin plays catch-up

Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos’ space startup, is seeking to raise $10 billion at a $130 billion valuation, Semafor confirms, hoping to play catch-up with Elon Musk in the space race. Given SpaceX’s head start, record of smooth launches (something Blue Origin has struggled with lately), and huge funding advantage, here are a few ways to think about Blue Origin:

A pure play: For investors who want only space, Blue Origin offers a cleaner story. SpaceX is quickly becoming a conglomerate, with its GPU clusters and AI model Grok competing for capital and attention with its rocket system. That sprawl will only grow if the company pursues a merger with Tesla, as is widely suspected.

For investors who want only space, Blue Origin offers a cleaner story. SpaceX is quickly becoming a conglomerate, with its GPU clusters and AI model Grok competing for capital and attention with its rocket system. That sprawl will only grow if the company pursues a merger with Tesla, as is widely suspected. The Lyft to Musk’s Uber: Commentators for years wrote off Lyft, noting Uber’s head start and pricing power. Lyft shed its pink-mustached cars and quirky brand identity, but is still here. It, too, is a pure-play mobility company, without the courier and food-delivery arms that Uber has.

Commentators for years wrote off Lyft, noting Uber’s head start and pricing power. Lyft shed its pink-mustached cars and quirky brand identity, but is still here. It, too, is a pure-play mobility company, without the courier and food-delivery arms that Uber has. A political hedge: SpaceX is a major NASA contractor without much of a commercial competitor. A group of civilian experts hired by the Pentagon in 2024 warned against “dependence upon a sole vendor” in its dealings with private-sector space companies. SpaceX has huge geopolitical power, too, which Musk has flexed with Starlink.