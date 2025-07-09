Linda Yaccarino steps down as CEO of X

X CEO Linda Yaccarino announced Wednesday she is leaving the Elon Musk-owned social media company.

Yaccarino did not give a reason for her departure, which comes one day after Grok, a chatbot run by X’s parent company, made a litany of antisemitic and threatening posts.

With a background in media and advertising, Yaccarino was tapped in 2023 to lead X, then known as Twitter, to stem an exodus of advertisers, who once accounted for nearly 90% of the company’s revenue, but pulled back in droves after Musk took over and oversaw a broad loosening of content moderation policies.

Yaccarino spent her tenure leveraging her extensive connections to repair those broken relationships, using a mixture of cajoling and, reportedly, threats of legal action; Musk had previously described the alleged advertiser boycott as “blackmail.”