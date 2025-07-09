Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence firm xAI deleted posts by its chatbot Grok after it made antisemitic posts, called for the return of Adolf Hitler, and threatened the Turkish president.

Asked to respond to someone apparently celebrating the deaths of white children in the Texas floods, Grok drew attention to the user’s Jewish surname and said that “Hitler would have called it out and crushed it.” It also referred to itself as “MechaHitler,” called the Polish president a “traitor” and a “whore,” and wrote a Turkish-language poem saying it would “water the soil with [Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s] blood.”

Musk had said only days before that Grok had been “significantly improved” and that users would “notice a difference.”