The Daily Wire sells Jeremy’s Razors to media company’s former CEO

The Scoop
The right-leaning digital media company The Daily Wire is selling a piece of its business to its former CEO.
In a statement first shared with Semafor, The Daily Wire and Jeremy Boreing said that the company was selling its popular consumer brand Jeremy’s Razors to Boreing’s new company, Boreing Media. They did not disclose the amount of the sale.
Jeremy’s Razors was the first major piece of The Daily Wire’s consumer business, which the company built almost by accident after sponsor Harry’s Razors ended its ad deal with the company over complaints about its coverage of trans and gender issues. The Daily Wire responded by launching in 2022 its own brand of razors, which did $10 million in revenue in its first year, and launched other products like Jeremy’s Chocolates, which The Daily Wire said it was also selling to Boreing.
“Jeremy’s Razors exists because of our fundamental belief that conservatives have to stop complaining about the left dominating all of our institutions and start building our own instead,” Boreing said. “I’m pleased to get to lead the Jeremy’s Razors brand again and to continue the creative work we started.”
Launched initially to spite a sponsor (the original URL for Jeremy’s Razors was ihateharrys.com), the company’s anti-woke consumer products business was a significant element of its business. In Wednesday’s release, The Daily Wire said at one point Jeremy’s Razors represented 10% of its annual revenue, and had generated $55 million in sales to date.
Max’s view
The sale of Jeremy’s Razors to Boreing Media represents the further uncoupling of Boreing, who served as The Daily Wire’s CEO for years, and the conservative media company he co-founded with conservative commentator Ben Shapiro.
The founders have remained publicly friendly; in a comment on Wednesday, new CEO Mike Richards said “selling this business to Jeremy was an easy decision — we firmly believe we’re leaving the mission and operations of the business in good hands: the ones that created it.”
But both parties appear headed in different directions. Boreing left the company last year, and launched his own podcast in March. The Daily Wire has scaled back the expensive scripted streaming business that Boreing spearheaded, and with Wednesday’s move, it appears to be sending some significant portion of its consumer products division out along with Boreing.
It’s an interesting moment for The Daily Wire to be selling a portion of its consumer products business. In a pitch deck circulated to investors earlier this year, potential investor Highmount Capital noted The Daily Wire’s strong ecommerce and merchandising presence as a potential growth area for the business.
It’s possible that The Daily Wire believes it can build other new consumer products businesses around other stars (it sells other products like cigars from commentator Michael Knowles), or simply that Boreing was willing to pay a lot to regain the business that bears his name at a moment when The Daily Wire is looking to improve its books.
As Semafor first reported last month, The Daily Wire did over $200 million in revenue and $48 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2025, a significant number for a digital media business, but saw paid subscriptions drop by a third last year.