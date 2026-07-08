The Daily Wire sells Jeremy’s Razors to media company’s former CEO

The right-leaning digital media company The Daily Wire is selling a piece of its business to its former CEO.

In a statement first shared with Semafor, The Daily Wire and Jeremy Boreing said that the company was selling its popular consumer brand Jeremy’s Razors to Boreing’s new company, Boreing Media. They did not disclose the amount of the sale.

Jeremy’s Razors was the first major piece of The Daily Wire’s consumer business, which the company built almost by accident after sponsor Harry’s Razors ended its ad deal with the company over complaints about its coverage of trans and gender issues. The Daily Wire responded by launching in 2022 its own brand of razors, which did $10 million in revenue in its first year, and launched other products like Jeremy’s Chocolates, which The Daily Wire said it was also selling to Boreing.

“Jeremy’s Razors exists because of our fundamental belief that conservatives have to stop complaining about the left dominating all of our institutions and start building our own instead,” Boreing said. “I’m pleased to get to lead the Jeremy’s Razors brand again and to continue the creative work we started.”

Launched initially to spite a sponsor (the original URL for Jeremy’s Razors was ihateharrys.com), the company’s anti-woke consumer products business was a significant element of its business. In Wednesday’s release, The Daily Wire said at one point Jeremy’s Razors represented 10% of its annual revenue, and had generated $55 million in sales to date.