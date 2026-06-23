Exclusive / Daily Wire, under pressure, seeks strategic investors, targets IPO

The Daily Wire, one of the biggest players in conservative media, is in talks to take on at least $100 million in investment, with an eye on an initial public offering in a few years’ time.

The company, which was founded by conservative podcaster Ben Shapiro in 2015, has been in talks with Highmount Capital to lead a funding round that would value the company at $750 million, according to documents reviewed by Semafor.

The Daily Wire, which is trying to take on the New York Times from the right, privately disclosed that it notched $48 million in adjusted EBITDA last year. But it’s also failed to grow its subscriber base — and to keep the ones it has paying, the documents show.

Highmount, which was founded by two former Koch Industries employees, has been helping The Daily Wire to shop around the investment to at least four other firms, including two strategic investors. The company’s bankers said it had fielded buyout offers above $1 billion, but that the Daily Wire’s founders “prefer to take a minority, aligned investment to grow the business,” according to the documents. Those bankers said a $2 billion IPO could be achievable “within approximately 18 months.”

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The Daily Wire and Highmount did not respond to requests for comment.