US hit by extreme weather as deadly heat wave and Hurricane Beryl shatter records

Heat is deadlier than other types of extreme weather

Sources: The Washington Post , Associated Press

As record-high temperatures are expected this year, experts are warning about the deadly effects heat can have on the human body, The Washington Post wrote. Heat can stress organs, and high temperatures can lead to cardiovascular deaths, mortality caused by chronic kidney disease and respiratory failure. A number of deaths caused by heat this season have already been reported, the AP noted. But mortality caused by heat can be difficult to track, particularly in the US, the Post added, because comprehensive data is hard to obtain, and some cases are not clear-cut, such as someone suffering from cardiac arrest during a heat wave: More people have likely died because of extreme heat than official data says.