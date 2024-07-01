Historic Hurricane Beryl makes landfall in Caribbean: ‘This truly is something else’

Record ocean temperatures put energy into storm

Sources: The Associated Press , BBC , National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Part of the reason why Beryl is so strong has to do with the record warm ocean temperatures, which are the highest in history for this time of year in the deep Atlantic, an expert told The Associated Press. The ocean is “warmer than it would be at the peak of the hurricane season in September,” they added. Data from the EU’s Copernicus Climate Service analyzed by the BBC earlier this year found that oceans globally had broken record temperatures every day over the previous year, as a result of greenhouse gas emissions and the development of El Niño, a climate pattern that changes the way winds blow in the Pacific Ocean.