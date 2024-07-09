Senate Democrats haven’t turned on President Biden — yet

Senate Democrats didn’t turn on President Biden when they returned to the Capitol on Monday, but they made clear they’re not done talking about it either.

Brushing off a written demand from Biden to move on from conversations about his status, Democrat after Democrat implied that his nomination was still in question while asking for more time to deliberate on the issue. At minimum, several said Biden had more work to do to restore confidence in his political viability after a disastrous debate against Donald Trump late last month that threw Democrats in a panic.

“It’s a moral question,” Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado told Semafor. “And we should satisfy ourselves as Democrats that in an era of Donald Trump… that we are putting our best foot forward.”

AD

Bennet argued Democrats were on course to win control of Congress and the White House before Biden went on the CNN debate stage. He said he wasn’t sure that was the case anymore and Democratic senators needed to “assess” the fallout. Bennet also expressed confidence in the party’s ability to find a replacement for Biden, while adding “it’s no one’s first choice.”

Several senators, including Bennet and Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota, said Monday they had heard from voters concerned about Biden’s age affecting his ability to serve out another four-year term. “President Biden has got to prove to the American people — including me — that he’s up to the job for another four years,” Sen. Jon Tester, who faces a tough reelection back in Montana, told a local TV station.

Perhaps the toughest statement came from the Senate’s longest-serving Democrat, Patty Murray of Washington, who seemed to walk close to the line of asking Biden to drop out.

AD

“More than a week since the debate, and after talking with my constituents, I believe President Biden must do more to demonstrate he can campaign strong enough to beat Donald Trump,” Murray said in a statement. “At this critical time for our country, President Biden must seriously consider the best way to preserve his incredible legacy and secure it for the future.”

Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, a member of Senate Democratic leadership who reportedly has been feeling out interest in an effort to push Biden aside, issued a statement urging “conversations about the strongest path forward.” He added Biden should “aggressively make his case to the American people” while widening the voices he listens to, given the president’s penchant to prize counsel from a small, insular group of longtime advisors.

Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, the second-ranked Senate Democrat, said upon arriving in the Capitol on Monday afternoon the debate “raised a lot of questions” that Biden has responded to with mixed results. Asked later by Semafor whether Democrats and Biden were on a collision course, Durbin responded: “I want our party unified behind one person as soon as possible.”

AD

Should that person be Biden? “We’ll see,” Durbin told Semafor.