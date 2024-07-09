NATO hawks push for raising 2% spending target after Washington summit

A growing number of NATO countries are looking to increase the alliance’s flagship target for all members to spend 2% of their GDP on defense in the face of the growing Russian threat on the alliance’s Eastern flank.

However, they concede that such a commitment — which comes as many member states are coming to the conclusion that they will need to ramp up their defense spending — looks out of reach at this week’s summit in Washington.

“We are starting to see a move towards a new pledge at the Hague summit,” the Estonian Undersecretary for Defense Policy Tuuli Duneton told Semafor, referring to the alliance’s planned 2025 meeting. “We would like to see 2.5 or 3%.”

AD

While US and European officials have been saying for months that bumping the defense pledge is not on the agenda for this week’s Washington summit, “more and more defense ministers are saying that 2% is not enough,” Duneton said.

Estonia is the alliance’s second-largest spender on defense by share of GDP, and the Baltic nation has long pushed the alliance to do more. But a growing number of European countries that have hit the 2% minimum also appear eager to restart one of the most contentious debates in the alliance.

Poland’s President Andrej Duda has called for raising the target to 3%; British and Latvian officials have spoken publicly to their desire for a more ambitious figure, and senior EU officials have said similar conversations are going on behind closed doors.

AD

“We are pushing everyday to go beyond the 2% at the minimum,” a European official told Semafor, adding that the current target was “not enough given the security environment.”

While 23 out of 32 members are expected to hit the target this year, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has insisted that “we must go further.”