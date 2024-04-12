Why NATO’s 2% target may be missing the mark

In the past week alone, 20 Republican senators demanded the Pentagon consider whether NATO countries were spending 2% of GDP on defense when deploying U.S. forces overseas; the ranking member of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee blasted Canada for failing to hit the 2% target; and Britain’s foreign secretary met with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump to discuss “the need for NATO countries to meet their defense spending requirements.”

A decade after NATO countries committed to spending the equivalent of 2% of their economic output on defense, the number has come to dominate the debate over the alliance’s future, with Trump recently saying he would only remain committed to NATO if European allies hit their spending goals.

But when Semafor asked defense experts and Western officials about the 2% target, they said that as a metric for measuring countries’ efforts, the number was imperfect at best.

“The 2% target has been criticized basically from the moment this debate started,” Jan Techau, a former German defense official now at the Eurasia Group, said in an interview. “It is not a particularly smart metric. This is a political number.”