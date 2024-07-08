Kenya’s populist president badly misjudged the public mood

Kenyan President William Ruto, a populist, has badly misjudged his country’s popular mood, prominent Kenyan writers argued.

In separate pieces on Substack, in The Guardian, and in The Elephant, they warned that the protests — which were initially triggered by an unpopular bill raising taxes, but have since become broader demonstrations against Ruto’s rule — “caught him by surprise,” and said he must urgently “change tack.” In particular, one noted that young people’s role in the protests augured deeper shifts in Kenya, with demonstrations increasingly organized without political parties or civil society groups, instead developing via social media with no central leader.