Calls for Ruto’s resignation as protests continue in Kenya

NAIROBI — Protests continued in major cities and towns in Kenya, even after President William Ruto withdrew the unpopular finance bill that triggered the deadly demonstrations.
Some protesters have turned their attention to Ruto’s resignation, and are calling for the president to step down. Chants of “Ruto must go!” featured heavily in Thursday’s protests.
Military vehicles were seen passing through the streets of Nairobi as protesters marched peacefully alongside them.
The killings of at least 23 demonstrators, and a series of abductions,have fueled negative sentiment against Ruto within the protest movement, which is made up primarily of Gen Z and millennial Kenyans. The Kenya Human Rights Commission has called for an inquiry into the deaths.
Opposition lawmaker Daniel Manduku has called for the reconstitution of the electoral commission, Ruto’s resignation, and the dissolution of parliament, which would pave the way for fresh elections within 90 days. Ruto came to office in 2022 to serve a five-year term. The opposition coalition Azimio had previously called for Ruto’s resignation on Tuesday.
“On Tuesday, they came to take back their power,” Manduku said of protesters who stormed parliament earlier this week. “We must call a spade a spade. I want to ask Kenyans not to allow their elected leaders to go back there, even myself included.”
Protesters in Nairobi are divided about whether to march on the State House, the presidential residence, on Thursday. Key figures associated with the protest, including activist Boniface Mwangi and journalist Hanifa Farsafi, advised protesters to avoid breaching the residence, citing safety concerns.
The protests have also prompted a blame game in the highest echelons of the government. In a press conference on Wednesday, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua accused intelligence chief Noordin Haji and the National Intelligence Service (NIS) of failing the President.
“It is embarrassing that it had to take protests, deaths, and destruction of properties for the president to realize the extent of the problem. NIS embarrassed the president,” he said.
The View From Washington
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Ruto on Thursday. The US relationship with Kenya has been in focus, following President Joe Biden’s recent designation of Kenya as a major non-NATO ally. In a statement, Blinken’s office said he “thanked President Ruto for taking steps to reduce tensions and pledging to engage in dialogue with the protestors and civil society.”