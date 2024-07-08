Argentina to boost lithium supply as Latin America makes green transition

Milei’s approach to lithium reflects geopolitical tensions

Sources: Bloomberg , El País

Argentina’s President Javier Milei hopes the new investment in lithium extraction will give a much-needed boost to the country as he tries to extricate it from a decades-long economic crisis, Bloomberg noted. Milei recently passed a package of laws designed to benefit lithium developers and attract more export dollars. Meanwhile, the president has moved Argentina away from its previously close relationship with China and has instead welcomed closer ties with the US. He is also reportedly discussing “investment opportunities” with tech mogul Elon Musk, El País noted. China is not out of the picture altogether, though — Beijing is also continuing to expand its portfolio of lithium projects in the country.