Germany and China vie for Latin America's lithium

On Saturday, during his inaugural Latin America tour, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on the European Union to finalize a free trade deal with Mercosur, South America's largest trading bloc.

Germany is keen to reduce its reliance on China for minerals, such as lithium, that its industry-heavy economy relies on. To do so, it will need to embrace markets it had previously shied from, said a German government official, according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, a Chinese consortium, which includes CATL — the world’s largest battery producer — last week signed an extensive agreement with the Bolivian government to develop its lithium deposits, the world’s largest.

“This precious mineral has been sleeping for too long,” said Bolivian president Luis Arce when the deal was announced. “There is no time to lose, (Bolivia) can’t wait any longer.”