The Supreme Court could kill student debt relief again — right after the election

The Biden administration is giving student debt forgiveness another shot. But don’t expect this sequel to work out much better than the original, experts are warning.

“Everything seems set up to fail, but in an elongated way,” Braxton Brewington, press secretary of the Debt Collective, a pro-student loan cancellation group, told Semafor.

After the Supreme Court nixed his first attempt last week, President Biden quickly announced that he’d once again try to cancel student debt for millions of Americans under a different legal authority.

This time, the administration is invoking a section of the 1965 Higher Education Act, which allows the secretary of education to “compromise, waive, or release loans under certain circumstances.”

But that parallel track may do little to steel another debt relief program against legal challenges, higher education analysts told Semafor. The key reason: Conservative justices are already signaling that Congress hasn’t delegated specific authority to the executive branch for mass debt cancellation.

“I think the odds of it holding up in court seem to be quite low,” said Kevin Carey, vice president for education policy at the New America think tank.

Even before the court becomes an issue, the Biden administration’s second attempt at wiping out student debt could get bogged down in the regulatory process.

“It’s an incredibly complex process,” Michelle Dimino, deputy director of education policy at the Third Way think tank, told Semafor. “I think it’s a pretty risky route overall for the administration to be going with this and it certainly doesn’t offer a clear path forward for borrowers.”