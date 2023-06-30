What it means: Biden's new student debt relief plan after Supreme Court ruling

Hours after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the White House's student debt relief program Friday, President Biden announced that he's taking a pair of steps to provide student debt relief for millions of borrowers.

During a short address at the White House, Biden said he plans to pursue another path to wipe out student debt under the Higher Education Act, which allows the secretary of education to "compromise, waive, or release loans under certain circumstances."

He insisted the new strategy is "legally sound."

"It's going to take longer, but in my view it's the best path that remains," he said.