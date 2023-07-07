The struggling Great Green Wall Project seeks private sector funds

Organizers behind the Great Green Wall project — which aims to reforest 100 million hectares of degraded land stretching from Senegal to Djibouti by 2030 — are seeking corporate investors after public funding has slowed.

The project has faced hurdles since its 2007 launch, and only 20 million hectares of the green belt have have materialized.

