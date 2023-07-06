Kenya’s lifting of a logging ban has reignited a row over a “corrupt” agency

For Ruto, the lifting of the ban in order to create more jobs in a sector that employs up to 50,000 people directly and another 300,000 indirectly may have been irresistible, especially with the economy struggling.

But the lifting of the logging ban has come at the wrong time. The right time would have been after the recommendations of the taskforce report had been implemented. While a new board was named with the change of government, nothing much has been done aboutbringing corrupt officials to book.

The 2018 taskforce found that corruption in the Kenya Forest Service led to destruction of indigenous forest in many critical forest areas, the introduction of irregular settlements and large-scale public infrastructure developments.The system is still the same and the institution still has a bad reputation, not to mention a slew of human rights abuse cases facing it for the violent eviction of indigenous people. In the absence of a purge at the Kenya Forest Service, the government may be entrusting public forests to an untrustworthy and inept institution.

The upside of this situation however is that the presiding cabinet secretary, Soipan Tuya is new, and the board is new. Kenya Forest Service has also stated that it has made changes in how it issues licenses to sawmillers to make it more transparent. This is an opportunity to redeem itself. Any success in spurring growth and creating employment in the timber and furniture business will be a plus for the government.

The bigger picture issue concerns the potential damage to the environment. Efforts to plant trees, such as the African Union-led $8 billion Great Green Wall Initiative to restore the degraded landscapes, are looking to forestation to tackle global warming. The impact of climate change is already clear from recurring droughts that have gripped Kenya and neighboring countries in recent years. The lifting of the logging ban could open the door to abuses that deepen the problems of climate change, meaning an attempt to fix short term economic problems could cause long term pain.