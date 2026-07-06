Lawsuits threaten Nigerian opposition challenge to Tinubu

Nigeria’s leading opposition parties are scrambling to fight a growing number of lawsuits that are threatening their capacity to mount a credible challenge in January’s presidential elections. A Nigerian court in June ordered election organizer INEC to de-register the African Democratic Congress and the Nigeria Democratic Congress, whose candidates are seen as the leading challengers to President Bola Tinubu, after a group of former lawmakers filed two separate suits against them. The political parties said they would appeal the decisions, and have said the cases raise concerns about transparency and rule of law in the upcoming elections in sub-Saharan Africa’s second-largest economy.

Experts say the rulings did not adhere to Nigerian judicial procedures. The ADC, for example, led by Nigeria’s former vice president Atiku Abubakar, was judged to have failed to meet a constitutional requirement of winning at least a quarter of votes in a previous election in order to retain its registration. But the party argued it had not violated the requirement, describing the de-registration cases as “the move of a dictatorship.”

Chidi Odinkalu, a law professor at Tufts University’s Fletcher School, told Semafor that there was evidence the party did in fact meet the requirement. The NDC case, meanwhile, involved defendants who should not have been on the case, Odinkalu said. Afolabi Adekaiyaoja, a West Africa political analyst based in Edinburgh, said that de-registering a party for failing to meet the elected office threshold should have been carried out after the last election in 2023, according to Nigeria’s electoral laws. “Doing so on the eve of the next one opens it to bias,” he told Semafor.