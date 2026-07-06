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East African animators break onto global stage

Jul 6, 2026, 9:04am EDT
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A poster for the Ethiopian animated series Sunday Morning.
@behagerlij/Instagram

East African illustrators made their mark at the world’s biggest animation market this year, as the nascent industry seeks commercial recognition on the global stage.

The annual event in Annecy, France, is traditionally dominated by works from international powerhouses Japan, France, and the US.

But this year’s edition saw animations from Ugandan, Kenyan, and Ethiopian creators, including the Addis-Ababa-based studio behind Sunday Morning, which took home two awards. The playful series features four kids on wild adventures and has been optioned for development as a potential Disney animated series. That’s a major achievement for the local industry, which has been held back by limited distribution channels, fragmented networks, and a lack of market-ready skills.

Jenny Vaughan
AD