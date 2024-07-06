Kenya’s president offers olive branch to young protesters but concerns remain

NAIROBI — Kenya’s President William Ruto on Friday, July 5 announced several cuts to government expenditure and addressed anti-government protesters in an X space audio format, extending an olive branch to the Gen Z and millennial Kenyans leading the country’s protest movement.

Ruto held a press briefing hours before the X space, announcing the removal of the budgets for the offices of the first lady and the second lady, and the planned dissolution of 47 state agencies. He also suspended non-essential travel for government workers and the purchase of new vehicles. The President had earlier backed the suspension of planned salary increases for lawmakers and cabinet members.

The afternoon X space recorded more than 140,000 live listeners at one point, with Kenyans demanding answers from Ruto on the killings of at least 39 protesters by police, government corruption and wastage, questionable political appointments, and his failure to fulfill many of his campaign promises. He was called a “liar” multiple times.

“Listening to the feedback today on X, I think I need to listen more, I need more empathy and my administration needs more empathy and I have heard you say loudly, more action,” Ruto acknowledged shortly after the space.” This is very rich and wealthy feedback. It was a great moment for Kenyans engaging openly.”