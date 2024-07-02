Kenyan celebrities drop Safaricom over alleged protest censorship

NAIROBI — Several Kenyan celebrities say they have ended partnerships with the country’s biggest telecom company Safaricom over claims it disrupted internet access during protests against planned tax hikes.

More than 10 social media influencers and entertainment artists alleged Safaricom purposely thwarted social media communications last week when Kenyan police fired live ammunition and used tear gas on hundreds of people protesting against proposed tax hikes. At least 30 people died in the unrest, according to Kenya’s rights watchdog.

Many Kenyans have echoed the sentiments with a campaign to boycott Safaricom, which they see as a tool at government’s disposal. Musicians also announced that they would pull down their work from Safaricom’s Skiza tune platform— the personalized ring back tone service for Safaricom customers to entertain their callers and from which musicians earn 30% of the income — in solidarity.

Among the creatives and content creators who publicly announced they had quit working with Safaricom included celebrity chef Dennis Ombachi, who stated that the company’s values and his are no longer aligned. Gospel artist Ben Cyco announced he would pull down his music from the Skiza tune platform, while content creator and influencer Mike Muchiri offered to end a years-long working relationship with the telco. He accused the company of having turned “its back on the very people it should support.”

Safaricom Chief Executive Peter Ndegwa in a video posted on X apologized for the network outage last Tuesday evening, but denied it was intentional disruption. Instead, he said it was “caused by reduced bandwidth on some of the cables that carry internet traffic,” which affected the “whole industry.”

He also denied claims that the company shared citizens’ data with government authorities leading to alleged abductions of vocal social media activists.