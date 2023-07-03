3 takes: Taylor Swift’s economic impact

Entertainment powerhouse Taylor Swift and her wildly popular Eras Tour may be responsible for a $5 billion surge in the U.S. economy — and other countries are taking notice.

Singapore is the only Southeast Asian nation to get a stop, and its neighbors have blamed their own poor concert infrastructure, ticket-scalping culture, and in some cases, religious conservatism, for the pop icon’s decision to skip them.

