Trump valet Walt Nauta pleads not guilty in classified documents case

According to the indictment in the case, Trump asked Nauta to move boxes from a storage room at Mar-a-Lago to his personal residence without informing his attorneys, who had been ordered to search for any classified documents. Nauta later told authorities he had not moved any boxes before the attorneys’ search.

Trump was arraigned in the case in Florida last month and pleaded not guilty to 37 charges.

Nauta attended those proceedings but was unable to be arraigned at the time because he did not have a local lawyer to represent him.