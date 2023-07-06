noscript
rotating globe
Privacy© 2023 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
J.D. Capelouto
J.D. Capelouto
Jul 6, 2023, 11:31am EDT
politicsNorth America

Trump valet Walt Nauta pleads not guilty in classified documents case

Walt Nauta, personal aide to former U.S. President Donald Trump, who is expected to face charges in connection to the mishandling of classified documents, and his lawyer Stanley Woodward, arrive at the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building in Miami, Florida, U.S., July 6, 2023.
REUTERS/Marco Bello
TweetEmailWhatsapp

Sign up for Semafor Principals: An insider’s guide to power in D.C. Read it now.

Title icon

The News

Walt Nauta, a personal aide to former President Donald Trump, pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges related to the mishandling of classified documents at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, CNN reported.

Nauta is a co-defendant in the case alongside Trump, and is facing six counts including conspiracy to obstruct justice and withholding and corruptly concealing documents.

Title icon

Know More

According to the indictment in the case, Trump asked Nauta to move boxes from a storage room at Mar-a-Lago to his personal residence without informing his attorneys, who had been ordered to search for any classified documents. Nauta later told authorities he had not moved any boxes before the attorneys’ search.

Trump was arraigned in the case in Florida last month and pleaded not guilty to 37 charges.

Nauta attended those proceedings but was unable to be arraigned at the time because he did not have a local lawyer to represent him.

AD

Sign up for Semafor Principals: An insider’s guide to power in D.C. Read it now.