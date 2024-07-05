Hungary’s Orbán meets Putin in Moscow, drawing rebuke from EU

Orbán trying to paint maneuver as ‘pro peace’

Sources: The Guardian , The Financial Times

Orbán’s camp painted his trip to Moscow as a natural progression of the peace talks he pushed during his surprise visit to Kyiv earlier this week, the first one he has made to wartime Ukraine. Sources close to the Hungarian government told The Guardian that Orbán “is trying to mediate between Russia and Ukraine. And after his talk with the Ukrainian president, this meeting makes sense.” But EU officials have stressed he is in no way representing the bloc, and that Hungary’s rotating presidency role gives him no mandate to engage with Russia on behalf of the alliance. “There is always going to be a question during this presidency: is Orbán speaking for himself or for the EU,” one EU diplomat told the Financial Times.