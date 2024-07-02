Viktor Orbán makes surprise visit to Kyiv

Rise of far-right in Europe could hamper EU operations

Source: Financial Times

With the far-right on track to win elections in key European countries, including France, a minority of the bloc could hold up decision-making in Brussels. If four nations representing 35% of the bloc abstain from voting or vote against legislation, it cannot pass. Together, a far-right French government, alongside Giorgia Meloni in Italy, Hungary’s Orbán, a new, far-right Dutch government, and euroskeptic Slovakia would make up 35.7% of Europe — paving the way for a tiny minority of nations that could block any legislation, the Financial Times noted. Conservative governments “don’t always agree on everything,” French MEP Pascal Canfin told the FT, but “on migration, green issues, human rights progress, they will likely coalesce and that will mean there will be a collective veto for [the] extreme right if they start working together.”