PIF drives office demand in Riyadh

Riyadh’s top tenant is still the Public Investment Fund. But growing demand from foreign companies and increased interest in warehouses and data centers is adding momentum, according to Knight Frank.

Premium office space is nearly fully occupied in the Saudi capital, according to a report from the US property firm. PIF-backed companies, subsidiaries, and joint ventures that in recent years have popped up by the dozens — including Riyadh Air, Lucid Motors, and Savvy Games Group — are taking up most of the space, Amar Hussain, associate partner for research at Knight Frank MENA, told Semafor.

“You have these entities coming in and locking entire floors at rates most companies can’t match,” he said, adding that some deals are being signed before buildings are even complete.