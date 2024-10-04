Saudi HQ rules force firms to scramble for loopholes

Saudi Arabia says it has exceeded its target for attracting foreign companies to set up regional headquarters in the kingdom. Many companies say, however, that the process is mired in confusion.

The kingdom has mandated that, as of Jan. 1, any company wishing to do business with the government must make Saudi Arabia its hub. Over 500 licenses to establish regional headquarters have been granted since the program began in 2021, the Saudi Ministry of Finance said this week, including Amazon, Microsoft, and Boeing.

Getting the license — often announced with much fanfare — and actually opening a regional headquarters are distinct, though. Firms have six months from the time a license is issued to establish a regional HQ and many now find themselves against the clock, sorting through a lot of red tape: Having a managing director based in Saudi Arabia and hosting board meetings from Riyadh are some of the requirements. At stake is the shot at lucrative contracts in the world’s biggest construction market and with the $925 billion Public Investment Fund.

Four executives involved in this process, who asked not be identified because they don’t want to hurt their prospects in Saudi, said the requirements and perks of the regional headquarters program are vague. They complained about the lack of clarity and coordination between the central bank, Capital Markets Authority, Investment Ministry, and other regulators. One questioned whether the proposed tax breaks and potential for deals with the PIF that drew them in the first place were worth it.

At least one of Wall Street’s biggest banks is looking for loopholes, according to two executives with direct knowledge of the matter, who asked that Semafor not name the bank to avoid retribution. Some firms prefer maintaining head offices in Dubai, while hollowing out a niche in Riyadh: Many are settling on grouping Bahrain, Oman, and Saudi Arabia as a “region.”

“When it comes to the biggest brands in the world, when it comes to getting them a license to operate, there is always a workaround,” a headhunter who works with banks in the Gulf said.

American software firm Adobe said it will establish a headquarters in Riyadh by 2025. A person familiar with the plan told Semafor they were enticed by the offer of free rent for several years. Goldman Sachs made a splash in May when Bloomberg reported it had become the first major bank to acquire a headquarters license. But the firm has been quiet about its plans since: a bank spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

The Public Investment Fund, Saudi Ministry of Investment, and Adobe did not respond to requests for comment.