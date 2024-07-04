Venezuelan president’s 11-year rule is being challenged by a resurgent opposition

Opposition campaign marked by intimidation and grassroots efforts

Sources: NPR , Associated Press , Reuters

The ruling party has engaged in intimidation tactics against the opposition in the run up to the official campaigning by using “motorcycle gangs, vengeful tax collectors, and ballots that are more like brainteasers,” NPR reported. For instance, opposition leader María Corina Machado was met by Maduro loyalists blocking the only bridge to a small city she was visiting. However, the opposition’s campaign in the face of restricted funds and access has still been a success, thanks largely to grassroot efforts like using an iron board as a table at a voting station during the opposition primary, and having large groups of motorcyclists accompany Machado during her rallies — a tactic that Maduro tried to imitate.