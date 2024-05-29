Venezuela withdraws invite to EU election observers as fears over fair presidential vote grow

Venezuela revoked its invitation for European Union election observers to attend the country’s presidential election in July, triggering new concerns over the likelihood of a free and fair vote.

The head of the National Electoral Council, who El Pais reported is a close ally of current President Nicolás Maduro, cited EU economic sanctions as the reason for the withdrawal, accusing the bloc of “neocolonialist and interventionist practices against Venezuela.”

The EU, along with the US, imposed the sanctions in response to a government crackdown against the opposition as Maduro seeks his third consecutive term. He is widely expected to lose the polls should free elections be permitted.