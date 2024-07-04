Hamas and Israeli generals appear keener on Gaza truce than Netanyahu’s government

Netanyahu may fear that generals are conspiring with the US against him

Sources: The Times of Israel , Haaretz

Netanyahu has blasted the “anonymous sources” who briefed The New York Times, saying he was “unequivocally clear” that the war would end only with the elimination of Hamas, while the Israel Defense Forces put out a similar statement, The Times of Israel reported. Splits between Netanyahu and IDF top brass since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks are nothing new, but his direct rebuttal of the Times’ report may reflect a growing paranoia about the emergence of an “axis” between generals and US officials, with Netanyahu seeing the outlet as a “mouthpiece” of the Biden administration, a columnist argued in Haaretz. Netanyahu’s decision to visit Congress in three weeks’ time even while Israel is on the brink of war with Hezbollah could be an attempt to break that perceived siege on his authority, he added.