Israel-Hezbollah tensions spike after death of commander, as US urges diplomacy

Israel land grab in the West Bank could inflame tensions

Sources: United Nations , The New York Times , Haaretz

Israel announced its biggest seizure of land in the occupied West Bank in three decades on Wednesday, in a move that could worsen the precarious situation on the ground. A pro-Israel US lawmaker, Rep. Elissa Slotkin, condemned the move as “illegal” and said the land seizure would “inflame tensions at a time when everyone should be trying to de-escalate the situation.” Tensions In the West Bank are already at a high: Israeli settlers have attacked Palestinians over 1000 times since Oct. 7, the UN said, and Palestinian militants in the West Bank are increasingly looking to emulate Hamas. “The situation there is dangerously close to disintegrating, which would merge the West Bank with the hostile fronts in Gaza and Lebanon,” an Israeli pundit warned in Haaretz.