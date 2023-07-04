What to know: Europe’s far right are capitalizing on the France riots

Adding to the tensions in the riots is the link between systemic over-policing of France’s North African communities, and France’s vision of itself as a color-blind society. The country does not collect race-based data, so has no formal tracking on incidents of police violence against the country’s ethnic minorities.

The far-right rhetoric doesn’t end with European politicians. A fundraiser in support of the police officer who is alleged to have shot Merzouk at point-blank range has garnered €1 million ($1 million) in donations, significantly more than has been donated to the teen’s family.