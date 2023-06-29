Insights: France gripped by protests following police killing of teen

The officer who shot Nahel initially claimed that the teen tried to run him over with his car, but there is no evidence of this in witness video from the scene that has circulated on social media. Prosecutors have placed the officer under a formal investigation for voluntary homicide, a process similar to being charged.

French President Emmanuel Macron decried the shooting as “unforgivable,” calling for calm from protesters.

In recent years, France has expanded firearm availability for police officers, and in 2017 broadened the legal framework under which police are able to discharge their weapons. French newspaper Le Monde notes that police shootings at moving vehicles peaked after the change.