Trump’s signature tax bill close to passing

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act was on the verge of passing, in what would be a major victory for US President Donald Trump, after hours of debate and the quelling of a revolt by congressional Republicans.

The bill will enact a series of tax cuts while cutting health care spending.

GOP leadership had to water down several of the bill’s provisions, leading to chaos, Semafor’s Dave Weigel reported: Republicans found themselves defending parts of the legislation, such as tax breaks for Social Security, which had been taken out or diluted.

Still, Speaker Mike Johnson was confident that it would soon pass after persuading party holdouts to vote yes on allowing the bill to come up for debate.