Republicans round up votes for a ‘big, beautiful’ blur

As Republicans scrounged for House votes to pass their far-reaching tax and spending bill on Wednesday, hours ahead of the presidentially-preferred July 4 deadline, they pointedly avoided getting into some details of what exactly they’d passed.

“Our Country will make a fortune this year, more than any of our competitors, but only if the Big, Beautiful Bill is PASSED,” President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Republicans found themselves promoting pieces of the bill that had already been taken out or watered down. They defended its reductions to Medicaid funding, on the basis that they might get reversed by a future Congress; they lauded its breaks for Social Security, even though they were relegated to simply offering a tax deduction to people who happen to also receive Social Security.

GOP leaders pushed into the night to get the votes needed for final passage, which could still come as soon as the late hours of Wednesday. In the meantime, Democrats who might have supported parts of the bill in a vacuum instead tried to sort fact from hyperbole, and were set on voting against all of it.

AD

“The taxes for the wealthy and special interests are permanent, but the new tax cuts aren’t,” said Rep. Sarah McBride, D-Del. “It’s just ridiculous.”

Beneath the confusion is a familiar reality for Trump: His “big, beautiful bill,” which would extend a suite of 2017 tax cuts, add new ones, and cut health care spending to make up some of the difference, does not achieve some of what he ran on. That has not stopped him — or GOP lawmakers — from saying it does.