Trump’s megabill squeaks through Congress

President Donald Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson pushed their party’s sweeping tax-and-spending legislation to passage on Thursday morning, just in time to meet Trump’s self-imposed deadline of July 4.

Leaders met for hours Wednesday into Thursday with members across the conference’s ideological spectrum who were adamant that the Senate-passed version did not cut enough in spending or salvage enough of Medicaid. Eventually, all but two of them folded to help pass the legislation, which would trim social safety net programs to pay for extending tax cuts, enacting new ones, and boosting spending on immigration and defense.

The 218-214 vote is a testament to Trump’s sustained sway over the conference, and Johnson’s ability to beat the odds. The duo has pushed through multiple tough votes this year — and the tax and spending cuts bill was the most difficult yet.

“Every time it looked like it might die, we just didn’t give anybody that chance to let the bill go down,” House Majority Leader Steve Scalise told reporters Thursday.

“There were members last night saying, ‘Let’s delay the vote again. Let’s close this vote and just go home and we’ll come back tomorrow and take it up again.’ We could have done that 100 times, and we’d be here till December and probably still not have a bill,” he added.”

Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and Thomas Massie of Kentucky were the only Republican opponents of the bill; every Democrat also voted no.

GOP leaders’ hardest sell: fiscal hawks who were openly skeptical of the administration’s claim that the bill will spark enough growth to eventually shrink budget deficits, particularly after the Senate’s more expensive proposal toned down a House rollback of Biden-era clean energy tax credits.

The White House helped sway them in part by promising to tackle some of those credits using executive action. Independent analyses predict the legislation, which Trump is expected to sign on Friday, will grow the national debt by some $3 trillion.

“Republicans have put together a product that has a lot of good pieces to it, but it’s falling short,” Rep. Chip Roy, one of the House Freedom Caucus members who met with Johnson and Trump to discuss their concerns, said Wednesday.

“I want the Green New Scam Deal fixed, and I want us to get to the place where we’re honoring our commitments to reduce deficits. We can do those things; amend it; and send it back to the Senate,” Roy added. He ultimately voted “yes” even after pledging to abstain from a procedural vote.

A senior White House official wouldn’t get into specific guarantees or assurances that were made to lawmakers, but noted there were questions over the last two days from lawmakers on “implementation, questions of interpretation, [and] questions of analysis that only administration officials are really strongly equipped to answer.”

“Ultimately, we were able to come to an agreement and pass the legislation based on those conversations and mutual affirmations of our shared goals,” the official added.

It was a close call. GOP leaders held votes open for hours as they juggled concerns that weather would prevent members’ returns to Washington and, overnight, that a handful of members with outstanding concerns would prevent them from adopting the rule that set up the bill’s consideration.

Despite their threats, hardliners like Roy wound up voting “yes” on that resolution. But other holdouts including Reps. Thomas Massie and Keith Self voted “no” before a multi-hour whipping operation eventually swayed them to flip their votes.

Throughout their pressure campaign, House Republican leaders leaned on the possibility of again wielding the filibuster-proof reconciliation process to pass additional partisan spending packages later this Congress.

Trump and top White House aides were also heavily involved in the effort to win over skeptical lawmakers: The president spent Wednesday in meetings with holdouts including moderates and House Freedom Caucus members, some of whom said afterward the administration had promised to use executive action to address their concerns.

The president became openly frustrated overnight, posting on Truth Social early Thursday that this “should be an easy yes vote” for the GOP.

Trump now heads to Iowa to launch “the Great American State Fair” — he’s likely to tout the bill as a win for his campaign agenda while there, too.

Meanwhile, White House officials are already discussing how to best message the bill, with one possibility having cabinet members, the vice president, and possibly Trump himself travel across the country to sell it to Americans, one person familiar with the discussions told Semafor.