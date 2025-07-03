Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Trump to host African leaders next week

Jul 3, 2025, 6:37am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
U.S. President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance meet Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Foreign Minister Therese Kayikwamba Wagner.
Ken Cedeno/Reuters

US President Donald Trump will host five African leaders next week to discuss what the White House called “incredible commercial opportunities” on the continent.

Trump has vowed to increase US interests in Africa, with a focus on controlling more of the continent’s key mineral deposits.

However the abrupt cuts to US aid on which many African countries relied have strained diplomatic ties across Africa, while China and Russia have ramped up their presence there: A Kremlin spokesman said last month that Moscow would seek to boost its security alliances on the continent as Western powers retreat.

The US “must lead with business,” Iyinoluwa Aboyeji wrote in a column for Semafor. “If it doesn’t, China will.

Map showing African countries’ trade with the US and China.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD
AD