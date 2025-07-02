First Trump-Africa summit to be held next week

The first African leaders’ summit of US President Donald Trump’s second term will be held next week in Washington, with heads of state from Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania, and Senegal. The news was first reported by African Intelligence and confirmed to Semafor by a person familiar with the plans.

The meeting, which will take place from July 9 -11 and will be attended by Trump, is likely to focus on US economic opportunities in West Africa’s critical minerals sector as well as regional security.

The surprise meeting comes as plans were being finalized for a wider US-Africa summit due to take place in September in New York, though next week’s meeting may seek to capitalize on a period of intense US-Africa diplomacy, following a US-brokered ceasefire between DR Congo and Rwanda signed last week at the White House.