Former Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, is still weighing where he wants his political career to take him next: to the governor’s mansion or back to the Senate.

“Everything’s on the table,” the former Banking Committee chair, who launched a pro-worker group this year after losing his Senate seat of almost two decades, told Semafor of his 2026 plans. “I’m concerned about the direction of my state; I’m concerned about the direction of my country. So I don’t know.” He added that he’s “talking to family and friends” as he decides whether he “want[s] to get back in and do this.”

Brown expressed confidence that he would be allowed to maintain his seniority, which determines members’ opportunities, if he does return to the Senate. It’s historically up to leaders to decide whether returning senators can keep their standing.