Diverse focus groups surface pervasive economic pessimism

American voters are “extremely pessimistic” about the economy regardless of their age, gender or race, according to new research conducted by former Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown’s pro-worker group and shared first with Semafor.

Brown’s Dignity of Work Institute drafted GQR to organize focus groups of voters across a wide spread of demographics, including white men who did not attend college and live in rural areas and mothers who have young children and live in suburbs. Four in five participants said they did not feel financially secure, while nine in 10 said they think the economy is getting worse. They said they blame “greedy corporations” and view politicians as “in bed” with them.

“It’s clear that workers don’t trust either party,” Brown told Semafor. “They kind of expected it from Republicans, but they feel a betrayal from Democrats.”