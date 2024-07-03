How France’s parties are uniting to combat the far right

Hundreds of candidates have dropped out of France’s legislative elections, a coordinated push by multiple parties to consolidate support and keep the far right from power.

The efforts will culminate today when parliamentary hopefuls declare their official intent to stand in the second round of polls, due this weekend: Left-wing parties and the centrist bloc of President Emmanuel Macron are withdrawing candidates from three- and four-way contests to ensure the remaining challenger to the far right in each constituency has the best chance of winning.

The result, one Le Monde columnist said, has been a faceoff between voters seeking to “counter what they fear most” and those who want to “put an end to those they can no longer stand.”